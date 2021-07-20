Old National Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.75% over the past year to $0.38, which missed the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $201,435,000 decreased by 1.32% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $205,320,000.

Looking Ahead

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Old National Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/onb/mediaframe/45916/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $21.28

Company's 52-week low was at $12.02

Price action over last quarter: down 13.49%

Company Description

Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.