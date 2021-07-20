 Skip to main content

HCA Healthcare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.29% year over year to $4.37, which beat the estimate of $3.16.

Revenue of $14,435,000,000 rose by 30.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,610,000,000.

Outlook

HCA raised FY21 EPS guidance from $13.30-$14.30 to $16.30-$17.10 and sales forecast from $54B-$55.5B to $57B-$58B.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.hcahealthcare.com%2F&eventid=3192730&sessionid=1&key=8192D35E6C6134A526EA0AA7B7B72C56&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $221.71

52-week low: $103.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.98%

Company Overview

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the U.S. As of December 2020, the firm owned and operated 185 hospitals, 121 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across nearly 20 states and a small foothold in England.

 

