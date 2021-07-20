ManpowerGroup: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1022.22% year over year to $2.02, which beat the estimate of $1.41.

Revenue of $5,277,100,000 higher by 41.02% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,150,000,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between $1.86 and $1.94.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cbfpx4xb

Technicals

52-week high: $125.07

52-week low: $65.04

Price action over last quarter: down 2.63%

Company Profile

ManpowerGroup is one of the largest firms in the fragmented global staffing industry. It serves each main staffing category--temporary, permanent, and project-based--and also offers a suite of HR outsourcing and outplacement services. Manpower generates annual revenue and operating income of more than $18 billion and nearly $200 million, respectively. A vast majority of sales are generated outside the U.S. from operations in 80 countries. Its 30,000 employees serve an estimated 600,000 clients and place millions of job candidates.