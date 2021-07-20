Ally Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) moved higher by 2.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 281.97% year over year to $2.33, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $2,145,000,000 up by 40.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/doyrj897

Technicals

52-week high: $56.61

Company's 52-week low was at $19.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.29%

Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a diversified financial services firm that services automotive dealers and their retail customers. The company operates as a financial holding company and a bank holding company. Its banking subsidiary, Ally Bank, caters to the direct banking market through Internet, mobile, and mail. The company reports four business segments including Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations and Corporate Finance operations.