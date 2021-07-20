 Skip to main content

Philip Morris Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) rose 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 21.71% year over year to $1.57, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $7,594,000,000 higher by 14.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,670,000,000.

Outlook

Phillip Morris raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.75-$5.85 to $5.79-$5.89.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/d7pz4vfi

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $100.95

52-week low: $68.93

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.63%

Company Profile

Philip Morris International is a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and scientific substantiation, the company aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Management's vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes.

 

