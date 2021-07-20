Travelers Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 1825.00% over the past year to $3.45, which beat the estimate of $2.33.

Revenue of $8,687,000,000 rose by 17.38% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $7,720,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Travelers Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/travelers/mediaframe/45265/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $162.71

Company's 52-week low was at $105.67

Price action over last quarter: down 3.89%

Company Description

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Policies are distributed via a network of more than 11,000 brokers and independent agents.