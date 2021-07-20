Recap: Synchrony Finl Q2 Earnings

Shares of Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3433.33% over the past year to $2.12, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $3,312,000,000 declined by 2.47% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,460,000,000.

Guidance

Synchrony Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eq3tx3sw

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.96

52-week low: $21.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.11%

Company Description

Synchrony Financial, originally a spin-off of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).