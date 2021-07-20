 Skip to main content

Signature Bank: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 61.54% over the past year to $3.57, which beat the estimate of $3.14.

Revenue of $480,589,000 higher by 20.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $466,520,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 20, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.signatureny.com%2F&eventid=3256105&sessionid=1&key=454EE0E6B4393FC42EFDCCC0DD2588F9&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $264.00

52-week low: $71.44

Price action over last quarter: down 5.45%

Company Profile

Signature Bank is a New York-based commercial bank. It is engaged in offering a wide range of business and personal banking products and services. The operating segments of the company are Commercial banking and Specialty finance. The company operates in New York and derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial banking segment, which consists principally of commercial real estate lending, commercial & industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. Specialty Finance consists of financing and leasing products, including equipment, transportation, taxi medallion, commercial marine, municipal, and national franchise financing and leasing.

 

