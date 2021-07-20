Recap: Synovus Finl Q2 Earnings

Shares of Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 421.74% year over year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $488,947,000 decreased by 11.11% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $489,290,000.

Guidance

Synovus Finl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Synovus Finl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $50.51

Company's 52-week low was at $17.96

Price action over last quarter: down 11.67%

Company Description

Synovus Financial operates dozens of community banks throughout Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Concentrating on commercial loans and commercial real estate, the bank uses its small-town image to establish strong relationships with its small-business customers. The company's business segments include Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS).