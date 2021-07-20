Rapid7 Acquires IntSights Cyber Intelligence For $335M, Issues Robust Q2 Preliminary Results
- Security analytics and automation provider Rapid7, Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd for $335 million in cash and stock.
- IntSights specializes in contextualized external threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation.
- It will help to provide customers with a unified view into threats, attack surface monitoring, relevant insights, and proactive threat mitigation for organizations.
- It also enhances Rapid7's cloud-native extended detection and response (XDR) offering, InsightIDR, by enabling alerts to ensure efficient security operations, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response times.
- Rapid7 held $503.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
- Preliminary Results: Rapid7 anticipates Annualized Recurring Revenue to end the Q2 2021 at $489 million, growing 29% year-over-year.
- Additionally, Rapid7 expects revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for Q2 2021 to exceed the high-end of its previous guidance provided on May 6.
- The company now sees to top the high end of previous revenue guidance of $121.7 million- $123.3 million, versus the consensus of $122.6 million. Prior non-GAAP income from operations guidance was $4.3 million to $5.3 million.
- The prior non-GAAP EPS guidance was $0.02-$0.03, versus the analyst consensus of $0.02.
- Rapid7 will discuss full financial results on its Q2 earnings conference call on Aug. 4.
- Price action: RPD shares closed higher by 1.66% at $103.43 on Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Guidance Tech