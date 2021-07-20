 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rapid7 Acquires IntSights Cyber Intelligence For $335M, Issues Robust Q2 Preliminary Results
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 6:17am   Comments
Share:
Rapid7 Acquires IntSights Cyber Intelligence For $335M, Issues Robust Q2 Preliminary Results
  • Security analytics and automation provider Rapid7, Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) acquired IntSights Cyber Intelligence Ltd for $335 million in cash and stock.
  • IntSights specializes in contextualized external threat intelligence and proactive threat remediation.
  • It will help to provide customers with a unified view into threats, attack surface monitoring, relevant insights, and proactive threat mitigation for organizations.
  • It also enhances Rapid7's cloud-native extended detection and response (XDR) offering, InsightIDR, by enabling alerts to ensure efficient security operations, earlier threat detection, and accelerated response times.
  • Rapid7 held $503.8 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31.
  • Preliminary Results: Rapid7 anticipates Annualized Recurring Revenue to end the Q2 2021 at $489 million, growing 29% year-over-year.
  • Additionally, Rapid7 expects revenue and non-GAAP income from operations for Q2 2021 to exceed the high-end of its previous guidance provided on May 6.
  • The company now sees to top the high end of previous revenue guidance of $121.7 million- $123.3 million, versus the consensus of $122.6 million. Prior non-GAAP income from operations guidance was $4.3 million to $5.3 million.
  • The prior non-GAAP EPS guidance was $0.02-$0.03, versus the analyst consensus of $0.02.
  • Rapid7 will discuss full financial results on its Q2 earnings conference call on Aug. 4.
  • Price action: RPD shares closed higher by 1.66% at $103.43 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RPD)

Mizuho Raises Price Target On Datadog, Fortinet, Rapid7, ServiceNow Betting On Economic Recovery, Cybersecurity Checks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings M&A News Guidance Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com