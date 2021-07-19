Recap: Wintrust Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 400.00% year over year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.59.

Revenue of $408,963,000 declined by 3.80% year over year, which missed the estimate of $423,690,000.

Looking Ahead

Wintrust Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $87.84

52-week low: $37.28

Price action over last quarter: down 4.58%

Company Description

Wintrust Financial Corp is a financial holding company operating in the Chicago metropolitan area and southern Wisconsin through its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries. Wintrust conducts its business through three segments: community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. Among other services, the company provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking, as well as the origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market. A majority of its banks are banks chartered by the state of Illinois with scores of locations. The company has historically grown through both de novo organization and acquisitions. A majority of its loan portfolio is commercial, mostly in real estate. A majority of Wintrust's net revenue is net interest income.