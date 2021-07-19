Recap: FB Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.92% over the past year to $0.88, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $135,140,000 decreased by 1.69% year over year, which beat the estimate of $132,010,000.

Looking Ahead

FB Financial hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.62

52-week low: $22.68

Price action over last quarter: down 17.45%

Company Description

FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. The company through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. It generates revenue from the Banking segment which provides a full range of deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial and consumer customers. Additionally, the Mortgage segment includes the servicing of residential mortgage loans and the packaging and securitization of loans to governmental agencies.