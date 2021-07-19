Recap: Crown Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 60.90% year over year to $2.14, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $2,856,000,000 rose by 6.21% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,970,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.30 and $7.40.

Crown Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $114.55

Company's 52-week low was at $66.42

Price action over last quarter: down 6.06%

Company Description

Crown Holdings is one of the world's largest producers of metal packaging. The company manufactures beverage cans, metal food cans, and closures as well as aerosol cans. With the purchase of Signode, the company also has a presence in a wide variety of protective transport packaging. Although it's headquartered in the United States, the vast majority of Crown's sales come from its operations in Europe, South America, and Southeast Asia.