Recap: JB Hunt Transport Servs Q2 Earnings

Shares of JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 41.23% over the past year to $1.61, which beat the estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $2,908,000,000 rose by 35.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,700,000,000.

Guidance

JB Hunt Transport Servs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

JB Hunt Transport Servs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.jbhunt.com/our-company/investor-relations

Price Action

52-week high: $183.80

Company's 52-week low was at $119.22

Price action over last quarter: down 6.86%

Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ranks among the top surface transportation companies in North America by revenue. Its primary operating segments are intermodal delivery, which uses the Class I rail carriers for the underlying line-haul movement (49% of sales in 2020); dedicated trucking services that provide customer-specific fleet needs (23%); for-hire truckload (5%); heavy goods final-mile delivery (7%), and asset-light truck brokerage (17%).