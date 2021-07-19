IBM: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) increased after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.88% over the past year to $2.33, which beat the estimate of $2.29.

Revenue of $18,745,000,000 up by 3.43% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $18,290,000,000.

Outlook

IBM Sees FY21 Adj. Free Cash Flow $11B-$12B

IBM Sees FY21 Sales Growth

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6d9bkpmq

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $152.84

52-week low: $105.92

Price action over last quarter: down 0.20%

Company Description

IBM looks to be a part of every aspect of an enterprise's IT needs. The company primarily sells infrastructure services (37% of revenue), software (29% of revenue), IT services (23% of revenue) and hardware (8% of revenues). IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 350,000 people. The company has a robust roster of 80,000 business partners to service 5,200 clients--which includes 95% of all Fortune 500. While IBM is a B2B company, IBM's outward impact is substantial. For example, IBM manages 90% of all credit card transactions globally and is responsible for 50% of all wireless connections in the world.