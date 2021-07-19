SmartFinancial's Earnings Outlook

On Tuesday, July 20, SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

SmartFinancial EPS is expected to be around $0.46, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $30.76 million. SmartFinancial reported a per-share profit of $0.41 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $29.26 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 12.2% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 5.14% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.43 0.40 0.25 EPS Actual 0.65 0.61 0.42 0.41 Revenue Estimate 30.96 M 30.10 M 29.05 M 27.31 M Revenue Actual 31.95 M 31.48 M 30.16 M 29.26 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of SmartFinancial are up 63.83%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SmartFinancial is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.