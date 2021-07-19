Earnings Preview For Pinnacle Financial

On Tuesday, July 20, Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ:PNFP) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Pinnacle Financial modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.44 on revenue of $315.54 million. In the same quarter last year, Pinnacle Financial reported earnings per share of $0.89 on sales of $273.74 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 61.8% increase in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be up 15.27% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.39 1.35 1.09 0.88 EPS Actual 1.61 1.58 1.45 0.89 Revenue Estimate 306.22 M 303.80 M 281.78 M 275.86 M Revenue Actual 315.58 M 304.43 M 297.01 M 273.74 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle Financial were trading at $87.14 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 105.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Pinnacle Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.