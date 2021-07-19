Earnings Preview: Forestar Gr

Forestar Gr (NYSE:FOR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Forestar Gr earnings will be near $0.4 per share on sales of $307.57 million, according to analysts. Forestar Gr reported a per-share profit of $0.16 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $177.90 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 150.0%. Revenue would be up 72.89% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the Forestar Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.37 0.23 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.59 0.46 0.50 0.16 Revenue Estimate 285.24 M 261.51 M 202.10 M 66.70 M Revenue Actual 287.10 M 307.10 M 347.60 M 177.90 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Forestar Gr were trading at $19.32 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 17.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Forestar Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.