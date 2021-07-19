A Preview Of Sleep Number's Earnings

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Sleep Number reporting earnings of $1.07 per share on revenue of $503.85 million. Sleep Number reported a per-share loss of $0.45 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $284.94 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 337.78% increase for the company. Sales would be up 76.83% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.44 1 -0.80 EPS Actual 2.51 2.19 1.79 -0.45 Revenue Estimate 580.16 M 551.50 M 515.82 M 216.36 M Revenue Actual 586.26 M 567.90 M 531.15 M 284.94 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 129.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sleep Number is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.