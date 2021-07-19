Earnings Outlook For ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, July 20. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to ManpowerGroup's Q2 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering ManpowerGroup modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.18 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $3.74 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be up 683.33%. Sales would be have grown 37.63% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.68 1.13 0.62 0.17 EPS Actual 1.11 1.48 1.20 0.18 Revenue Estimate 4.68 B 4.76 B 4.27 B 3.59 B Revenue Actual 4.92 B 5.05 B 4.58 B 3.74 B

Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup were trading at $113.59 as of July 16. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 53.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ManpowerGroup is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.