 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Guaranty Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 7:52am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 750.00% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $29,447,000 higher by 4.54% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $28,770,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Guaranty Bancshares hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://gnty.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e8jMzJr6RvSsoFtsypmxJw

Price Action

52-week high: $41.28

Company's 52-week low was at $23.02

Price action over last quarter: down 9.49%

Company Overview

Guaranty Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company conducting banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary. The company provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management products and services that are tailored to meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also provides other services such as Credit cards, Personal Loans, Account Management, Business Checking, Treasury Management, Business savings, and other related services.

 

Related Articles (GNTY)

Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2021
Analyzing Guaranty Bancshares's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com