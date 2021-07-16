Equity Bancshares Earnings Preview

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) unveils its next round of earnings this Monday, July 19. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Equity Bancshares's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Equity Bancshares will report earnings of $0.62 per share on revenue of $37.91 million. Equity Bancshares reported a per-share profit of $0.11 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $38.62 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 463.64% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would have fallen 1.85% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.54 0.43 0.23 EPS Actual 0.65 0.67 0.60 0.11 Revenue Estimate 38.51 M 38.18 M 38.52 M 36.93 M Revenue Actual 38.45 M 44.06 M 38.59 M 38.62 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 112.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Equity Bancshares is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.