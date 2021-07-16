Earnings Outlook For Zions Bancorp

On Monday, July 19, Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Zions Bancorp EPS is expected to be around $1.29, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $711.55 million. In the same quarter last year, Zions Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.34 on sales of $680.00 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 279.41%. Revenue would be up 4.64% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Zions Bancorp's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.02 0.88 0.37 EPS Actual 1.90 1.66 1.01 0.34 Revenue Estimate 697.68 M 697.99 M 704.92 M 692.65 M Revenue Actual 714.00 M 716.00 M 712.00 M 680.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Zions Bancorp are up 59.93%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Zions Bancorp is scheduled to hold the call at 17:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.