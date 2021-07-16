Earnings Outlook For Tractor Supply

On Monday, July 19, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Tractor Supply reporting earnings of $2.92 per share on sales of $3.44 billion. In the same quarter last year, Tractor Supply reported EPS of $2.9 on revenue of $3.18 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 0.69%. Revenue would be up 8.31% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 1.51 1.33 2.43 EPS Actual 1.55 1.64 1.62 2.90 Revenue Estimate 2.45 B 2.72 B 2.39 B 2.91 B Revenue Actual 2.79 B 2.88 B 2.61 B 3.18 B

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Tractor Supply are up 31.7%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tractor Supply is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.