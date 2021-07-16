Wintrust Financial Earnings Preview

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, July 19. Here is Benzinga's look at Wintrust Financial's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Wintrust Financial modeled for quarterly EPS of $1.59 on revenue of $423.69 million. In the same quarter last year, Wintrust Financial reported EPS of $0.34 on revenue of $425.12 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 367.65% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 0.34% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.41 1.15 0.73 EPS Actual 2.54 1.63 1.67 0.34 Revenue Estimate 411.02 M 414.20 M 410.77 M 376.39 M Revenue Actual 448.40 M 417.76 M 426.53 M 425.12 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wintrust Financial is scheduled to hold the call at 12:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.