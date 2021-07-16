Cal-Maine Foods's Earnings: A Preview

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, July 19. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Analysts covering Cal-Maine Foods modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.39 on revenue of $404.67 million. Cal-Maine Foods EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.24. Revenue was $453.33 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, earnings would be down 68.55%. Revenue would have fallen 10.73% from the same quarter last year. Cal-Maine Foods's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 -0.08 -0.53 1.20 EPS Actual 0.28 0.25 -0.40 1.24 Revenue Estimate 368.66 M 333.49 M 284.08 M 454.25 M Revenue Actual 359.08 M 347.33 M 292.78 M 453.33 M

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods were trading at $36.34 as of July 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cal-Maine Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.