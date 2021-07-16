State Street: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 4.79% over the past year to $1.97, which beat the estimate of $1.79.

Revenue of $3,034,000,000 higher by 3.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

State Street hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 16, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/stt/mediaframe/45361/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $89.28

52-week low: $56.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.75%

Company Profile

State Street is a leading provider of financial services, including investment servicing, investment management, and investment research and trading. With approximately $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $3.5 trillion assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs more than 38,000 worldwide.