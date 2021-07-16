Ericsson: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson(NASDAQ:ERIC) fell 8.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% year over year to $0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $6,527,000,000 higher by 13.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,670,000,000.

Outlook

Telefonaktiebolaget L M hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 16, 2021

Time: 03:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8qvgki8n

Technicals

52-week high: $15.31

Company's 52-week low was at $9.57

Price action over last quarter: down 13.56%

Company Profile

Ericsson is leading supplier within the telecommunications equipment sector. The company's three major operating segments are networks, digital services, and managed services. Ericsson sells hardware, software, and services primarily to communication service providers while licensing patents to handset manufacturers. The Stockholm, Sweden-based company derives sales worldwide and had 95,000 employees as of June.