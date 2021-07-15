Alcoa: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7550.00% year over year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $2,833,000 declined by 99.87% year over year, which missed the estimate of $2,640,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Alcoa hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Alcoa hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 15, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/aa/mediaframe/45390/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $44.42

52-week low: $10.98

Price action over last quarter: down 2.75%

Company Overview

Alcoa is a vertically integrated aluminum company whose operations include bauxite mining, alumina refining, and the manufacture of primary aluminum. It is the world's largest bauxite miner and alumina refiner by production volume, and its profits are closely tied to prevailing commodity prices along the aluminum supply chain.