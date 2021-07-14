Marten Transport Earnings Preview

On Thursday, July 15, Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Marten Transport will report earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $238.63 million. Marten Transport reported a per-share profit of $0.33 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $212.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 21.21% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 12.36% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.22 0.2 0.23 EPS Actual 0.22 0.24 0.2 0.33 Revenue Estimate 223.77 M 226.80 M 220.52 M 205.37 M Revenue Actual 223.05 M 227.33 M 216.01 M 212.38 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Marten Transport were trading at $16.5 as of July 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marten Transport is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.