 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Air Lines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 75.85% over the past year to ($1.07), which beat the estimate of ($1.40).

Revenue of $7,126,000,000 rose by 385.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,200,000,000.

Guidance

Delta Air Lines said it expects Q3 sales to decrease 30%-35% and capacity to drop 28%-30%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dal/mediaframe/45529/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.28

Company's 52-week low was at $24.38

Price action over last quarter: down 9.88%

Company Profile

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.

 

Related Articles (DAL)

AerCap Executes Lease For 7 Airbus A350 Aircraft To Delta Air Lines
5 Stocks To Watch For July 14, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For July 14, 2021
Understanding Delta Air Lines's Unusual Options Activity
Long-Haul Narrowbody, Supersonic Jets Could Threaten Air Cargo
A Preview Of Delta Air Lines's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com