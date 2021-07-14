Delta Air Lines: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved higher by 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 75.85% over the past year to ($1.07), which beat the estimate of ($1.40).

Revenue of $7,126,000,000 rose by 385.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,200,000,000.

Guidance

Delta Air Lines said it expects Q3 sales to decrease 30%-35% and capacity to drop 28%-30%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/dal/mediaframe/45529/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.28

Company's 52-week low was at $24.38

Price action over last quarter: down 9.88%

Company Profile

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke system network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through key locations in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta's sale of frequent flier miles, particularly to American Express, is a major driver of the firm's profits.