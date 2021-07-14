BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.77% year over year to $10.03, which beat the estimate of $9.36.

Revenue of $4,820,000,000 up by 32.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

BlackRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blackrock.com%2F&eventid=3191231&sessionid=1&key=F1CCA07F66502DA2930FE4C84BF92E03®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $920.31

Company's 52-week low was at $531.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.90%

Company Profile

BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $9.007 trillion in AUM at the end of March 2021. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 53% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 28% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.