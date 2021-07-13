 Skip to main content

Recap: Kura Sushi USA Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 4:20pm   Comments
Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) moved higher after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 57.14% over the past year to ($0.54), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.54).

Revenue of $18,471,000 up by 556.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $15,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7kiy7f9d

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $43.78

Company's 52-week low was at $10.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.51%

Company Description

Kura Sushi USA Inc is a Japanese restaurant company. It operates revolving sushi chain restaurants in the United States. It provides access to the revolving and express conveyor belts, on-demand ordering screen, plate slot, and the Bikkura-Pon rewards machine. The company offers several dishes including Dashi Olive Salmon, Tomago, Sweet Shrimp, Tuna, Garlic Tuna steak and Salmon among others. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America.

 

