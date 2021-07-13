 Skip to main content

Lazydays Shares Climb After Upbeat Preliminary Q2 Results

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Recreation vehicle (RV) operator Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) reported preliminary second-quarter revenue growth of 50.9% year-on-year to $322.8 million, versus a consensus of $265.37 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 177% Y/Y to $41.3 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.8%.
  • RV unit sales grew 43% Y/Y to 4,208 units.
  • The company held $104.3 million in cash balance as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Our growth strategy continues to drive strong results and outpace the market," said CEO William P. Murnane.
  • Price action: LAZY shares are trading higher by 5.27% at $21.37 on the last check Tuesday.

