Lazydays Shares Climb After Upbeat Preliminary Q2 Results
- Recreation vehicle (RV) operator Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LAZY) reported preliminary second-quarter revenue growth of 50.9% year-on-year to $322.8 million, versus a consensus of $265.37 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 177% Y/Y to $41.3 million in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.8%.
- RV unit sales grew 43% Y/Y to 4,208 units.
- The company held $104.3 million in cash balance as of June 30, 2021.
- "Our growth strategy continues to drive strong results and outpace the market," said CEO William P. Murnane.
- Price action: LAZY shares are trading higher by 5.27% at $21.37 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News