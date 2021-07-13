 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fastenal: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) fell 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,507,700,000 declined by 0.09% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,510,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fastenal hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.fastenal.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2021/June-2021-Sales-Releasebr2021-Second-Quarter-Earnings-Release/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $54.76

Company's 52-week low was at $42.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.69%

Company Profile

Fastenal opened its first fastener store in 1967 in Winona, Minnesota. Since then, Fastenal has greatly expanded its footprint as well as its products and services. Today, Fastenal serves its 400,000 active customers through approximately 2,000 branches, over 1,250 on-site locations, and 14 distribution centers. Since 1993, the company has added other product categories, but fasteners remain its largest category at about 30-35% of sales. Fastenal also offers customers supply-chain solutions, such as vending and vendor-managed inventory.

 

Related Articles (FAST)

Fastenal Shares Fall After Mixed Q2 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For July 13, 2021
Fastenal Earnings Preview
How Does Fastenal's Debt Look?
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Fastenal Trade
A Look Into Fastenal's Debt
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com