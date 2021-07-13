 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PepsiCo: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) moved higher by 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 30.30% year over year to $1.72, which beat the estimate of $1.53.

Revenue of $19,217,000,000 higher by 20.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,960,000,000.

Outlook

PepsiCo hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PepsiCo hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 13, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.pepsico.com/investors/financial-information/quarterly-earnings

Technicals

52-week high: $150.69

Company's 52-week low was at $128.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.37%

Company Description

PepsiCo is one of the largest food and beverage companies globally. It makes, markets, and sells a slew of brands across the beverage and snack categories, including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Doritos, Lays, and Ruffles. The firm uses a largely integrated go-to-market model, though it does leverage third-party bottlers, contract manufacturers, and distributors in certain markets. In addition to company-owned trademarks, Pepsi manufactures and distributes other brands through partnerships and joint ventures with companies such as Starbucks. The firm segments its operations into five primary geographies, with North America (comprising Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, and North America beverages) constituting over 60% of consolidated revenue.

 

Related Articles (PEP)

Pepsi Vs. Coke: A Technical Analysis
Unusual Options Activity Insight: PepsiCo
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston Says Company Is Taking Market Share From Competitors
A Fine Day One: Bank Earnings Easily Beat Analysts' Estimates, But Inflation Data Unnerves
PepsiCo Shares Gain On Q2 Earnings Crushing Estimates, Raised Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com