Recap: Levi Strauss Q2 Earnings

Shares of Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 147.92% over the past year to $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $1,276,000,000 rose by 156.46% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Guidance

Levi Raises H2'21 Adj. EPS Guidance To $0.72-$0.76; FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance To $1.29-$1.33 vs $1.15 Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wid9fxax

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $30.84

52-week low: $11.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.58%

Company Description

Levi Strauss & Co is involved in designing, marketing, and selling products that include jeans, casual and dresses pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories directly or through third parties and licensees for men, women, and children under Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. and Denizen brands. The company manages its business according to three regional segments: the Americas, which is the key revenue driver; Europe; and Asia.