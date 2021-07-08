Pricesmart: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pricesmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) moved higher after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 78.05% year over year to $0.73, which beat the estimate of $0.65.

Revenue of $895,264,000 up by 11.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $848,370,000.

Looking Ahead

Pricesmart hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 08, 2021

Time: 12:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.pricesmart.com/events-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $104.90

Company's 52-week low was at $57.84

Price action over last quarter: down 1.06%

Company Description

Pricesmart Inc is a company principally engaged in operating U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs that offer consumer goods at low prices. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, United States, and operates stores in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Central America contributing over half of its net warehouse club sales. The company's revenue consists of net warehouse club sales from merchandise sales, membership income from annual membership fees, export sales, and other income, with net warehouse club sales accounting for the majority of the company's total revenue.