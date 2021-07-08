Recap: Northern Technologies Q3 Earnings
Shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 290.91% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.13.
Revenue of $15,419,000 rose by 58.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,100,000.
Outlook
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Northern Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 08, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzg6yewv
Technicals
52-week high: $18.00
Company's 52-week low was at $6.50
Price action over last quarter: Up 16.50%
Company Description
Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.
