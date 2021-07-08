 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Northern Technologies Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 290.91% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $15,419,000 rose by 58.22% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,100,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Northern Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 08, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wzg6yewv

Technicals

52-week high: $18.00

Company's 52-week low was at $6.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.50%

Company Description

Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.

 

Related Articles (NTIC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 8, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com