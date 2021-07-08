Helen Of Troy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 37.55% over the past year to $3.48, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $541,223,000 higher by 28.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $438,900,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.46 and $10.97.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,931,000,000 and $1,983,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 08, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.helenoftroy.com%2F&eventid=3192745&sessionid=1&key=AC1A4A655A6A9EC1D8BDA78B25552136®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $265.97

52-week low: $181.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.05%

Company Description

Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The healthcare/home environment segment offers blood-pressure monitors, air purifiers, humidifiers, thermometers, fans, portable heaters, and water filtration units. The personal care segment's products consist of hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, shavers, hair accessories and styling items, footbaths, and body massagers, among others. Products from all three segments are mainly sold through mass retailers and grocery stores, drugstores, warehouses, catalogs, and specialty stores in the United States.