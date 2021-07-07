Recap: WD-40 Q3 Earnings

Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 43.40% over the past year to $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.15.

Revenue of $136,405,000 up by 38.84% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $108,330,000.

Outlook

WD-40 hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

WD-40 hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 07, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wd40company.com%2F&eventid=3081558&sessionid=1&key=E9DFD09163C278FD9B2EE8621D851A3D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $333.42

52-week low: $183.55

Price action over last quarter: down 2.94%

Company Description

WD-40 Co manufactures and sells lubricants and cleaning products. The firm's product categories include maintenance and cleaning products. Maintenance products include the WD-40 signature brand aerosol spray lubricant as well as degreasers, rust removers, and bicycle maintenance products. Cleaning products include toilet cleaners, carpet stain removers and deodorizers, and heavy-duty hand soaps used to clean grease. The company organizes itself into three segments based on geography: Americas, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Around half of the company's revenue comes from the Americas segment, which includes the United States, Canada, and Latin America.