Preview: Helen Of Troy's Earnings

Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 08. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to Helen Of Troy's Q1 earnings report.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $2.61 and sales around $439.34 million. Helen Of Troy reported a per-share profit of $2.53 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $420.83 million.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 3.16% increase for the company. Sales would be up 4.4% from the same quarter last year. Helen Of Troy's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.50 3.02 2.32 1.49 EPS Actual 1.57 3.76 3.77 2.53 Revenue Estimate 494.74 M 551.85 M 439.89 M 347.08 M Revenue Actual 509.38 M 637.74 M 530.85 M 420.83 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Helen Of Troy were trading at $234.78 as of July 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.04%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Helen Of Troy is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.