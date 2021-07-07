MSC Industrial Direct: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1.43% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.37.

Revenue of $866,294,000 higher by 3.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $847,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 07, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/41731

Price Action

52-week high: $96.23

52-week low: $60.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.11%

Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.9 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2020, 95% of the firm's $3.2 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.