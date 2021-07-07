MSC Industrial Direct: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) rose 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 1.43% over the past year to $1.42, which beat the estimate of $1.37.
Revenue of $866,294,000 higher by 3.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $847,220,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 07, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1037/41731
Price Action
52-week high: $96.23
52-week low: $60.09
Price action over last quarter: Up 1.11%
Company Profile
MSC Industrial Direct is a value-added industrial distributor with a focus on metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. The company offers 1.9 million products through a distribution network of almost 100 branches and 12 fulfillment centers. Although MSC has a presence in Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, it primarily operates in the United States. In fiscal 2020, 95% of the firm's $3.2 billion of sales was generated in the U.S.
