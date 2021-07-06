Earnings Preview For WD-40

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 07. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see WD-40 reporting earnings of $1.15 per share on sales of $108.33 million. WD-40 earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.06 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $98.25 million.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 8.49%. Revenue would be up 10.26% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.32 1.03 1.13 1.07 EPS Actual 1.24 1.72 1.42 1.06 Revenue Estimate 114.33 M 106.85 M 98.80 M 108.10 M Revenue Actual 111.91 M 124.56 M 111.65 M 98.25 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of WD-40 are up 26.27%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. WD-40 is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.