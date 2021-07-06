Earnings Outlook For MSC Industrial Direct Co

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 07. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see MSC Industrial Direct Co reporting earnings of $1.37 per share on sales of $847.22 million. MSC Industrial Direct Co reported a profit of $1.4 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $835.00 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 2.14%. Revenue would be up 1.46% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.08 0.96 1.1 EPS Actual 1.03 1.10 1.09 1.4 Revenue Estimate 778.78 M 770.18 M 750.72 M 807.94 M Revenue Actual 774.00 M 771.90 M 747.73 M 834.97 M

Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co were trading at $89.75 as of July 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 32.46%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MSC Industrial Direct Co is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.