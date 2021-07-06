 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RADA Reaches $56M New Orders In First Half; Backs FY21 Revenue Outlook
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 9:25am   Comments
Share:
RADA Reaches $56M New Orders In First Half; Backs FY21 Revenue Outlook
  • Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (NASDAQ: RADAbagged $32 million of new orders in the Q2 of 2021.
  • The total amount of new orders in the first half of 2021 was $56 million representing 37% year-over-year growth.
  • The majority of the new orders are likely to be delivered during the second half of 2021.
  • Around 91% of the first-half's orders cater to RADA's software-defined tactical radars for counter UAVs, short-range air defense (SHORAD), and counter fires (C-RAM).
  • The U.S. accounted for 64% of the radar orders, while the rest of the world generated 27%. 
  • RADA's legacy avionics products accounted for the remaining.
  • Outlook: Rada reiterated its FY21 revenue guidance of over $120 million versus analysts' estimate of $122.40 million.
  • The company expects its growth momentum to continue into 2022.
  • Price action: RADA shares traded higher by 6.13% at $12.30 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RADA)

Cramer Weighs In On Zynga, Hyatt And More in 'Lightning Round'
Earnings Scheduled For May 11, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com