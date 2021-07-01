 Skip to main content

Why Shares Of Micro Focus International Dipped Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2021 12:54pm   Comments
Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) shares are trading lower after the company reported interim results for the six months ended April 30. Revenue dropped 4.6%, while adjusted EBITDA fell 7.7%.

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin also fell from 37.7% to 36.4% year over year.

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the

United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan and internationally.

At the time of publication, shares of Micro Focus were  trading 15.4% lower at $6.37. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19.
 

