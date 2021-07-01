Recap: Walgreens Boots Alliance Q3 Earnings

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) rose 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 66.27% year over year to $1.38, which beat the estimate of $1.17.

Revenue of $34,030,000,000 decreased by 1.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $33,760,000,000.

Outlook

Walgreens raised guidance to around 10% growth in constant currency adj. EPS from continuing operations.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 01, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Price Action

52-week high: $57.05

Company's 52-week low was at $33.36

Price action over last quarter: down 2.50%

Company Overview

Walgreens Boots Alliance operates over 21,000 locations in 50 states and 11 countries. The core defensive positioning is primarily around the pharmacy that are placed in high traffic locations. Currently, the company has the largest retail pharmacy market share (around 20%, excluding mail) which provides significant cost advantages and scale. Walgreens has established strategic partnerships to offer incremental services to increase average revenue per customer and has an equity stakes in AmerisourceBergen (26%) and Sinopharm Holding Guoda Drugstores (40%).