Franklin Covey: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) fell 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 275.00% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $58,736,000 up by 58.30% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $51,600,000.

Guidance

Franklin Covey hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jun 30, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oujqunmd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $33.40

Company's 52-week low was at $16.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.30%

Company Description

Franklin Covey Co is a global company focused on organizational performance improvement. It focuses on providing time management and effectiveness training for individuals and corporations via online training as well as in-person workshops and events. The company provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement. It operates in the business segments of Direct Offices, Education practice and International Licensees. The company derives revenue from providing training and consulting services, and through the selling of books, audio media, and other related products. It has a business presence in the United States and other international countries.