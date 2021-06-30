Earnings Preview For Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 01. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Simply Good Foods's Q3 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Simply Good Foods's EPS to be near $0.29 on sales of $244.29 million. In the same quarter last year, Simply Good Foods announced EPS of $0.26 on revenue of $215.10 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 11.54% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 13.57% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 0.16 0.15 EPS Actual 0.25 0.29 0.20 0.26 Revenue Estimate 230.07 M 209.72 M 205.14 M 208.08 M Revenue Actual 230.61 M 231.15 M 222.29 M 215.10 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Simply Good Foods were trading at $36.34 as of June 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Simply Good Foods is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.